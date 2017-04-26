Isapea, Lions riled up

AXED Digicel Cup franchises Gulf Isapea and TNA Lions are set to take the issue of the formation of Papua New Guinea National Rugby League to court.

Isapea chairman Jacob Ivaroa and Lions owner Gerard Philip said they would seek legal redress for what they claim was the illegal takeover of PNG National Rugby League by PNG Rugby Football League and its rebranding as the new entity – PNG National Rugby League Competition. Hagen Eagles chairman Bob Pakindi, whose club’s application to compete in the new season was rejected, indicated his support of the move by the two franchises.

“We want to make it clear to our sponsors, players and fans that the reason we are not part of the new competition under the new management structure is that we deem it an illegal entity,” Ivaroa said.

He said the PNGRFL exerted undue influence in the restructuring and reformation of the semi-professional competition and this was a “sad day for rugby league”.

“This has ruined the future of the semi-professional competition because the body that runs it is no longer independent.”

The Isapea and Lions have hired a law firm to investigate the PNGRFL documentation after they raised their concerns with the PNGRFL and PNGNRLC board. Ivaroa said the eight franchises could operate under the new entity but the Isapea, Lions and Eagles would maintain their position with PNGNRL.

Ivaroa said any attempt by the PNGNRLC to take possession of any PNGNRL property would be referred to their lawyers.

“The PNGNRL was registered with IPA on Jan 7, 2011, but 2011 but they’ve (PNGRFL) tried to wind it up. We think this is illegal in nature and should be addressed.”

