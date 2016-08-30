Isapea proved critics wrong: Ivaroa

By JACK AMI

THE season is over but this year’s Gulf Isapea team have made a breakthrough in the PNG National Rugby League Digicel Cup after a six-year- long campaign.

With three straight wins, the competition’s wildcard scraped through to secure fifth spot with courage and sheer determination through the inexperienced stock in the unit.

The Isapeas proved critics wrong, bowing out of their first semifinal to the Rabaul Gurias 34-12 in the elimination finals in Lae last weekend. Isapea chairman Jacob Ivaroa is not bitter about the loss but is satisfied that the players, team management and board have lifted their performance to end the season fifth out of 11 teams in the competition.

“We created club history to win five games and draw one; we beat all the teams except Gurias, but it’s a great improvement.”

Ivaroa extended his appreciation to benefactor Petroleum Resources Kutubu for their annual sponsorship of K500,000, which the club dispersed in part to local leagues Kerema Urban, Kerema Central, Malalaua and Tei Kariko (Iokea).

He acknowledged Gulf Governor Havilla Kavo, the provincial government and minor sponsors who contributed in cash or kind.

“This created a lot of impact and boosted the players and coaching staff to set a record this season.

“The players will return and beef their local clubs premiership campaign in the competitions. We will get back to serious business after the local competitions end and start our drive next season.”

Related