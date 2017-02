THE Papua New Guinea Sports Foundation and Digicel Cup franchise Gulf Ispaea will sign an agreement recently for the use of facilities at the Sir John Guise Stadium and PNG Football Stadium in Port Moresby this year.

The final announcement will be made today at the PNGSF office.

PNGSF executives and the Gulf Isapea board will confirm how the provincial franchise will benefit from the facilities at the Sir John Guise and PNG Football Stadiums.

Like this: Like Loading...