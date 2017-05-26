Island schools put AFL skills to test

SIX remote primary schools from the Lovangai local level government area on New Hanover, New Ireland, competed in an AFLPNG development mini-tournament last weekend.

Tsoi Primary School hosted the event on Tsoilaunung Island, while Noipuas, Metevoe, Nusalava, Umbukul, and Taskul primary schools travelled across from the mainland.

Arriving on the beach, walking through a grove of coconut trees, and past classrooms, a magnificent Aussie Rules field was revealed to tournament attendees.

A total of 550 enthusiastic students took part in the competition, with each school entering a male and female 12-a-side team in both Under 13 and Under-15 age groups.

Over two days of competition, students showed the talent and skills they had been honing since visits from AFLPNG development staff Herman Bubu and Daniel Meli to their respective primary schools in March.

The tournament’s focus was not on winning, but on demonstrating the skills students had learnt over three months of playing the sport.

Tsoi Primary was bestowed the overall-most-skilled-team award as their teams produced fine examples of football skills, in particular their use of handball to bring their teammates into the game, and accurate kicking.

All teams were commended for their attitude and discipline across all games, with students playing hard and fair, showing good sportsmanship to opponents.

