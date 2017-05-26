Isoaimo has delivered to people of Mt Koiari

THE writer Legoea Eagle from Mt Koiari did not do his/her research properly before coming out criticise Kairuku Hiri MP Peter Isoaimo.

Isoaimo won through a by-election and not through fresh election in 2012. He has been in office for two years and four months only but has delivered to the best in this huge electorate.

Regarding the purchase of small plane for the Mt Koiari people, it was raised by elected community ward councillors and has been taken note of.

Until such a time when the district has surplus or enough funds then it won’t be a problem to purchase that small plane.

The member delivered well to the Mt Koiari people during his short term – the bush Koiaris

got the biggest slice of the cut in Koiari local level Government ward areas.

He fairly and equally distributed the limited DSIP and PSIP money to every corners of Kairiku Hiri District and not in Mekeo Kuni only as you have stated.

Monitor the Mt Koiari Ballot box and proof it yourself that BOX 33 will collect the highest votes in Mt Koiari.

KOIARI for BOX 33

