Isoaimo has people’s needs at heart

KAIRUKU Hiri MP Peter Isoaimo is a true leader of his people.

He has the heart to travel the entire electorate regularly to deliver basic services to his people.

Isoaimo is a down-to-earth leader, who comes down to the people’s level to understand them better.

He allows everybody into his office and resident to hear their problems and do whatever he can do to assist them.

He makes personal sacrifices to respond to the needs of the member of his electorate.

Money is not like leaves on special trees that grow in the backyard of MPs’ homes or offices so they can easily collect and give to whoever they feel like.

There are laws governing the release of funds like the District Services Improvement Programme.

Nonetheless, Isoaimo always fulfils his commitments when funds are available.

The electorate is too big to serve but he is always there for his people.

Our rural people will agree that they had never witnessed or seen a parliamentarian visiting their areas and delivering vital basic services like the current MP for Kairuku-Hiri.

He came into office through by-election and stayed as a Parliamentarian for three years only and has proved himself as a true Central leader.

He has accomplished much in the short time he has occupied the member’s office.

Therefore, our people must stand united and re-elect him in the general elections in June.

Koiari Tauna, Via email

