Issue of writs deferred

By MALUM NALU

THE issuing of writs for the 2017 general elections may have to be deferred to May 20 because of legislation before Parliament, Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato says.

He said the tentative dates were April 20 for issuing of writs and July 24 for return of writs. But “in light of the decision by NEC (National Executive Council) to recommend the proposed legislative changes on election to reduce the campaign period from two months to one month, that will slightly affect the dates that I’ve announced”.

“The Government, through NEC, is focused on calling Parliament on Jan 24 for the first reading of the amendments that they are proposing to Parliament,” Gamato told The National at the weekend.

“The second reading will be in March. “NEC and the caucus are adamant to make those changes.

“If that goes through, I will have to recommend new dates to the governor-general to approve.

“”Once that is done, I can announce new dates.

“Most likely, it will come down to May 20, which is still within the fifth anniversary (of return of writs). So there’s no problem with that.

“I will say that the dates, as announced, will remain. “If, in the January session, Parliament decides to make the first reading then I’ll have to ask the governor-general to change the dates.”

Asked if deferral of issue of writs could open a floodgate of complaints from candidates, Gamato said it was still within the legal framework.

“Unless we go beyond the anniversary it’s outside. But if it’s within it’s still okay.”

