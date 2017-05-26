Issues pause services

RURAL district administrators in Morobe are unable to continue delivering services due to the vetting process for provincial and district services improvement programme funds.

District administrators Buds Botike (Kabwum), Tae Gwambelek (Bulolo) and Bohage Bebinaso (Finschhafen) raised this concern this week saying that election should not be an excuse to jeopardise normal service delivery.

“It will be June next week and Kabwum has yet to receive the 10 per cent of K10 million which is K1 million earmarked as administration and mobilisation fund,” Botike said.

Botike said that in 2016, the district development authority approved the 2017 budget but all spending was on hold due to the election.

He said that Kabwum was very isolated and the cost of airfares and shipment of cargo was very high and service providers were reluctant to operate on credit. Bebinaso said that putting together all district cheques and taking them to Port Moresby for verification was too costly and a waste of time.

“It’s giving us a hard time. Vetting should be imposed on amounts beyond K50,000 but amounts less K30,000 should be released at the district treasury following available vetting processes to allow daily functions to remain operational,” Bebinaso said.

Bulolo district administrator Tae Gwambelek said that the district was operating on functional grants.

