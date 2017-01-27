Issuing of writs date stays: PM

THE date for the issuing of writs for this year’s general elections will not be changed, Prime Minister Peter O’Neill assured Parliament yesterday.

O’Neill said he would also ensure that Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato did not delay the elections.

“As far as I know, the date that has been set, which is April 20 is still there,” he said.

“The number of weeks to campaign has been prescribed as eight weeks, we are requesting for it to be reduced but it is at the discretion of the electoral commissioner.

“That is the only area that I see some changes will occur on – the number of weeks of campaigning.”

O’Neill said the period for filling out Form 29 had been extended to give candidates more time to provide their bio data. “(Electoral Commissioner) Gamato has extended the date to give more candidates opportunity to provide their bio data as it will be included in the printing of the ballot papers,” he said.

Sinasina-Yongomugl MP Kerenga Kua said Gamato had said recently that the date for the issuing of writs would be deferred to May 20, because of pending legislation in Parliament.

Gamato had also said the submission of Form 29 for the candidates’ bio-data had been extended to Feb 28.

He said the tentative dates were April 20 for issuing of writs and July 24 for return of writs.

“But in light of the decision by NEC to recommend the proposed legislative changes on election to reduce the campaign period from two months to one month, that will slightly affect the dates that I’ve announced,” Gamato said.

“The Government, through NEC, is focused on calling Parliament on Jan 24 for the first reading of the amendments that they are proposing to Parliament.”

