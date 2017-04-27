It is a joy to provide medical services in isolated communities, Mulligan says

YOUTH With A Mission (YWAM) Medical Ships managing director Ken Mulligan says it is a joy to provide medical services by accessing communities isolated by rivers, mountains and the sea.

Mulligan, while thanking Sohe district for supporting YWAM with K100,000, said he was grateful for its strong support and partnership.

“One of the highlights from our recent patrol to Sohe was supporting advocacy around the re-opening of Manau health centre – a health centre that had been closed for three years with a catchment of over 16,000 people,” he said.

“Health workers from YWAM, Anglican Health Services and Northern set up a mobile clinic at Manau and helped with children’s immunisation, treated patients and installed a solar lighting kit.

“It was wonderful to come alongside the community to help provide the strength and support they needed while discussions continued toward seeing the health centre open its doors again.

Sohe MP Delilah Gore, who presented the cheque to YWAM, said the funding represents the district’s commitment to reaching isolated communities in Sohe with healthcare and training.

“Alongside our local health workers, thousands of people living in Sohe’s remote areas are being reached with primary healthcare, dentistry, training and even sight restoring eye surgeries – right on their doorstep,” Gore said.

The MV YWAM PNG completed a successful collaborative patrol to Sohe in January treating over 1300 patients and providing training in seven villages.

The team used helicopter to reach remote coastal and inland communities.

