ITI opens campus in Manus

THE International Training Institute (ITI), in its endeavour to make education and training accessible for Papua New Guineans opened a new campus in Manus last week.

The Manus campus was official opened in Lorengau in the presence of representatives of Manus government and excited school leavers and interested working class people.

ITI co-founder and director Senthil Kumaran Sentheyval said ITI hoped to give opportunities and contribute to the development of human resource for Manus at their door steps.

“We are here for the long term, bringing education and human resource development opportunities to school leavers,” Sentheyval said.

“And also for the working class who wish to take up further enhancement studies. Around August we will commence the night classes for the working class.”

The campus will have its first intake for this year in the first week of March for certificate courses in accounting, business, sales and human resource management followed by diploma programmes through full time study and distance or home study.

He said Manus Governor Charlie Benjamin was very supportive in the establishment of the ITI campus in the province.

“The governor pledged to subsidise fees for some of the pioneer intakes for the Manus ITI campus,” Sentheyval said.

“The new campus here in Manus will be seeing around 400 to 500 intakes for the various courses both for full time courses and distance or home study mode.”

Benjamin, while welcoming International Training Institute as the first intuition of higher learning into Manus, had pledge the government’s support to the management of International Training Institute.

Benjamin was represented by Los Negros local level government president Uke Kiele to the official ribbon cutting ceremony

Sentheyval said they were renting a building belonging to local businessman Hans Poiou for lecture rooms and a computer laboratory until they secured a plot of land to build their own permanent facility in Manus.

