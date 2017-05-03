Itou score double wins in Kerema basketball

CORONATION Secondary School Itou snatched double victories over OBM in the Kerema basketball competition on Sunday.

In the men’s, they stopped the opposition 27-18 while their women’s side beat OBM 21-11.

The men’s affair tipped-off with an even exchange of baskets in the four-quarter challenge.

OBM were ahead by two points 11-9 at the break.

In the third quarter it was the repeat of the early 20 minutes but Itou stamped their authority with excellent attacking and followed that up into the final quarter to win.

In the women’s match, Itou’s Madelyn Mai, Molly Aua and Elizabeth stood out for their 21-11 victory. Results: Men’s – Ihu Waves 16 Urban Fox 8, United 35 Bara West 24, Medics 30 Ilakaraeta 16; Women’s – Bara West 19 United 18, Medics 19 Ilakaraeta 9, Urban Fox 26 Ihu Waves 15

