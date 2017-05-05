Itou take on Ilakaratea

THE Kerema basketball competition heads into another round of matches this weekend with teams comprising players from Kerema Coronation Secondary Itou and Ilakaraeta Primary School taking the court in the Gulf capital.

In the men’s match on Sunday, KCSS Itou, with sharp shooter Issachar Omae take on Ilakaraeta.

In the women’s match Itou’s Elizabeth Saro heads the effort against the same opposition. Fixtures: Sunday – Medics v Ihu, Elcom v United, Urban Fox v Drifters, Bara West v OBM.

