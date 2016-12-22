Ivaroa warns Isapea of off-season risks

GULF Isapea chairman Jacob Ivaroa has warned his squad members not to play in off-season competitions because of the risks involved.

Ivaroa told his squad at a function in Port Moresby recently that playing in unsanctioned competitions would only risk the players’ chances of picking up a serious injury in the pre-season, something he wanted to avoid.

“Playing in off-season competitions that aren’t properly organised with medical cover of any kind is not worth the risk,” Ivaroa said.

“Added onto this is the fact that representative and semi-professional players are usually targeted and that’s something we want you players to avoid as much as possible.”

He told players to train following the club’s programmes and specific principles and not fall into the excuse of using off-season comps to “get fit”.

“You can contribute in other ways like coaching or helping by sharing your knowledge on training techniques.”

Ivaroa said a trial match for the Isapea against a Gulf side in Kerema had been planned for the New Year as part of the club’s efforts to promote the sport in the province.

