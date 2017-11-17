Jack’s fashion hits next level with Izabel London

By Lemach Lavari

AN international fashion brand for women has been launched at Jack’s of PNG, a fashion clothing retailer in Port Moresby.

Izabel London is a British clothing brand which has fashion-focused styles with a collection of versatile feminine clothing.

The brand is sold exclusively at Jack’s of PNG outlets at Waigani Central and Vision City.

Jack’s of PNG’s manager cooperate business Yogesh Samy, said the price range is affordable for women with styles for casual, work and going-out wear.

“As people are getting more modernised, fashion becomes part of society, and PNG is no exception,” he said.

“The main challenge for Papua New Guineais exposure. We want to expose people to current fashion trends. This launch is a way forward for many more to come.”

The brand was introduced early this year in Fiji. Papua New Guinea and Fiji have similar tastes in clothing and Jack’s is confident that the clothing line will be well received.

