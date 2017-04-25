Jackson receive recognition from Australia’s GG

By HELEN TARAWA

ARTHUR, 76, and Patricia Jackson, 78, children of the 493 Squadron leader John Jackson of the Royal Australian Air Force were emotional when receiving the medallion from Australia’s Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove yesterday.

Arthur and Patricia have been to PNG several times to pay respects to their father but this time it was special.

“We are very proud and honoured to be here today with the governor-general to honour dad at his grave and at the opening of the memorial at the airport,” Patricia said.

“I’ve come three times to PNG and everyone’s so wonderful, all the people from Port Moresby and Alotau, they were so generous and kind so it’s a pleasure coming back.

“I hope to come back more often and see dad and all of you.”

She told The National that both her parents came from large families and would have had more children if their dad was alive.

“Bomana is so peaceful and it’s so beautiful and it’s the best place here in PNG looked after by people,” Patricia said.

The Jacksons are from Brisbane but Arthur lives in northern New South Wales.

Fighting back tears, Arthur said they were so proud to be given the recognition.

“Look at all the people buried here and all the sacrifices made and it’s really moving.

“It’s my second visit and I’d love to come back again.”

Arthur came on this visit with his wife and daughter Angela.

