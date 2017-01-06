Jail commander confirms feud

THE commander of Buimo Jail in Morobe, Supt Felix Namane, has confirmed an altercation on Jan 3 between his officers and a family over a residential property.

Namane said the incident had nothing to do with official business.

“My officer Joshua Konido was on duty and was attending to a case at the Angau Memorial Hospital,” Namane said.

“When he and other officers drove back, Konido said he wanted to check on his home. When they drove there he saw some Engans in his property. So he reacted,” he said.

Namane said this in response to concerns by Lae businessman Mark Pema that a group of CS officers allegedly broke into his family home and attacked his family.

Pema said the incident happened on Jan 3, between 10pm and 11pm at his home at Allotment 46, Section 35 on Pairer Street in Eriku, Lae.

He alleged that the warders, one of whom was related to a person who was fighting him in court over the ownership of the property, raided his property, breaking the doors, destroying utensils and household goods and bashed his boys.

Pema alleged the officers, armed with an M16 assault rifle and in full uniform driving a vehicle went to his property and ransacked everything.

“This is the seventh time members of the disciplined forces have damaged my property since I moved in there last year,” Pema said.

“Police have ransacked my properties four times and members of the Correctional Services have destroyed by properties three times.

“I had a legal tenancy agreement to live in that property so I do not know why they are doing this by continuing to attack mi and my familt.”

Pema estimated the cost of the damage on his property at between K300,000 and K400,000.

“I have sought three separate orders from the court stopping police and Correctional Services officers from evicting me.”

