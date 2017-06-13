Jail commander’s statement is shallow

I wish to air my views on the statements made in this newspaper by the Commander of Lakiemata Jail.

The statement is shallow and compromising to the intention of the legal system we have in the country.

What are his paramount obligation to the state of Papua New Guinea and its people?

When are the Jail Commanders going to learn from their own

negligence instead of screen

seal low ranking officers as scapegoats?

Enough is enough, Jail Commanders who permits escape must be charged and decommissioned for failing to apply strict compliance of the legislative requirements.

Senior Administrators of prisons must not allow floodgates and making our judicial system a laughing stock

Bomana steel bar

Like this: Like Loading...