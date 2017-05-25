Jailed ship captains, Vietnamese officials hold meeting

By SHIRLEY MAULUDU

TWO captains of Vietnamese fishing vessels currently serving jail terms at Bomana in Port Moresby were yesterday allowed out for about an hour to meet with a government delegation from Vietnam.

The meeting took place at a hotel where the delegation from Vietnam’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development was having a meeting with PNG’s National Fisheries Authority (NFA) officials.

NFA managing director John Kasu confirmed to The National that the delegation had requested to meet the prisoners.

“We had to contact CIS to seek permission,” he said.

Fifty fishermen from Vietnam were fined more than K1 million for fishing in PNG waters.

The two boat operators were fined K50,000 each and the 48 crew members fined K20,000 each.

When sentencing the 50, District Court Magistrate John Kaumi said the penalty should serve as a warning to fishermen who come into PNG waters to fish illegally. The fishermen were fishing in waters off Budibidi Island in Milne Bay on December 22, 2016, when they were arrested by the crew of the PNG Defence Force naval ship HPNGS Seadler.

The officers confiscated 77 drums of beche-de-mer or sea cucumbers found on the vessels.

Like this: Like Loading...