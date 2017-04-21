Jamas regroup for U-Mi Yet outing

JAMAS will lock horns with MJ Electrical U-Mi Yet in the men’s premier division when NCD Volleyball Association round three gets underway tomorrow at Taurama Aquatic & Indoor Stadium.

Jamas have recruited well after losing Charlie Iru and Andrew Sinari to rival clubs this season.

They now have Poka Ai, Stanley Gele, Greg Gia, Kila Harry, and Memehere Junior, who form a formidable team.

Their strength will be their inside attacks, which will be come with controlled passing from the court. U-Mi Yet have welcomed the return of utility Rodney Oala, who will team up with Charlie Maino, Andrew Maino, Mathew Kape and Tamarua Sebea.

U-Mi Yet’s chemistry is looking good early as they reached the pre-season grand final and lost to Scorpions, after nailing Jamas in the semi-finals.

With Maino’s high success rate at the net and good ball control, U-Mi Yet should be competitive against Jamas this weekend.

Setters on both sides will play a big role with their options and their defensive covers as both sides have quality hitters.

In the other men’s features, Vailima should push aside Ela Motors, Gereka will add PTPSL Telikom to their list of causalities and Vanama must step up their game when they face champions, Scorpions.

On the women’s court, PTPSL Telikom should be too strong for Gereka, Scorpions will sting Vanama, Vailima’s fire-power should be too much for Ela Motors and the U-Mi Yet-Jamas match is expected to go all the way to the wire.

