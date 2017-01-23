James Cook helps UPNG staff

By BENORAH HESEHING

THE James Cook University is assisting the University of Papua New Guinea teaching staff and programmes through the twinning arrangement between them.

According to Professor Steven Winduo, many teaching staff of UPNG are attending the quality of teaching and learning programme in the graduate certificate programme.

The graduate certificate programme has four components, one of them is ‘evaluation and scholarship of learning and teaching in higher education’ which is taught by Associate Professor Allan Goody.

Goody said the course is designed to help lecturers evaluate their teaching by collecting appropriate evidence to enhance the quality of their teaching and student learning.

“By sharing their findings they may have a wider impact across the university as others adopt these practices,” he said.

The quality of teaching and learning programme provides different approaches and opportunities for academics to think about enhancing quality education.

Goody, who is also the president of the Higher Education, Research and Development Society of Australasia (HERDSA), said: “Engaging professional society is a way of enhancing quality teaching and learning.”

He said this during the UPNG first Vice-Chancellor’s lecture series of 2017 at the arts lecture theatre on Wednesday.

HERDSA is a scholarly society where which professionals come together in the field of academic development.

It works to build strong academic communities while encouraging and disseminating research on teaching and learning and higher education development.

Society membership is open to anyone, preferably with teaching background and is interested in teaching and learning.

Like this: Like Loading...