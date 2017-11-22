James earns triathlon level 2 coaching cert

PAPUA New Guinea Triathlon’s Rachel Sapery James, last week represented the Oceania Triathlon Union as a development coach at the Triathlon Development ITU Level 2 Coaches Course in Incheon, South Korea.

The coaching education and development programme from Nov 14-18 included practical sessions and classroom theory. It facilitated learning with sports science instruction, physiology, psychology and training theory principles.

The course was delivered by 10 leading ITU facilitators from all five continents and speaking eight languages in total.

Mentor coaches from across Africa, Asia, Latin America and Europe also attended the course.

Attending this course now makes James the highest qualified Pacific Islander with Level 2 ITU triathlon coaching certificate.

It also prepares her well in her coaching roles for PNG Triathlon’s junior development squad and Youth Olympic candidates whom she has been supporting and guiding since last year with training programmes, race experience and developmental support.

James has also been confirmed for participation at the 2018 Commonwealth Games at the Gold and is looking forward to her challenges both as an elite athlete and coach.

