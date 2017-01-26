January month of cervical awareness

This is the first of a series of articles put together by the Pacific International Hospital on various health issues for the general information of the people.

JANUARY is dedicated internationally to Cervical Health Awareness and it is an opportunity to raise awareness about how women can protect themselves from HPV (human papilloma virus) and prevent cervical cancer.

The most frequent and important cause of cervical cancer is the human papilloma virus (HPV).

HPV is passed from one person to another during sexual activity. Nearly all sexually active men and women get infected but some women get cervical cancer.

In PNG, cervical cancer is dramatically increasing in occurrence.

Now the good news!

The disease is virtually always preventable with vaccination and appropriate screening (Pap and HPV tests).

Let us resolve today that no woman in PNG should die of cervical cancer.

How can Cervical Health Awareness Month make a difference?

Encourage women to make their well-woman visit to their doctor this year and do cervical cancer screening.

Talk to parents about how important it is for their pre-teens to get the HPV vaccine. Both boys and girls need the vaccine.

The Pap test (or Pap smear) looks for pre-cancers, which are cell changes on the cervix that might become cervical cancer if they are not treated appropriately.

The Pap test is recommended for women between 21 and 65.

Another way to help prevent cervical cancer is to have children vaccinated against human papilloma virus (HPV), which causes most cases of cervical cancer.

It is recommended for preteens (both boys and girls) aged 11 to 12 years, but can be given as early as nine until 26. HPV vaccines offer the greatest health benefit to persons who receive all three doses before they are exposed to HPV through sexual activity.

The HPV vaccine has been proven to be safe and well tolerated. The most common side effect has been soreness at the injection site.

Women with compromised immune systems (including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection), also may be vaccinated through age 26.

In addition to HPV, smoking, young age at first pregnancy, family history, diet, and oral contraceptives are possible risk factors for cervical cancer.

Untreated infection with chlamydia can also increase risk.

Precancerous cervical cell changes and early stage cervical cancer do not cause symptoms, but more advanced cases might.

Possible symptoms of more advanced disease may include abnormal or irregular vaginal bleeding, pain during sex and/or pain unrelated to menstruation, vaginal discharge, increased urinary frequency, and/or pain during urination.

Now the closing note! Let us start the New Year right – call your doctor today to discuss the HPV vaccine, cervical cancer screening or to schedule a Pap smear.

Article contributed by:

Dr Mathias Sapuri (Senior Consultant Obstetrician Gynecologist)

Dr Onnie Rageau (Consultant – Obstetrician and Gynaecologist

Dr Venkita S Suresh (Medical Director, Pacific International Hospital).

For enquries or info contact them on: 79988000 or info@pihpng.com or check their website: www.pihpng.com.

