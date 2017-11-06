Japan acknowledges veteran PNG envoy

Former Papua New Guinea ambassador to Japan Michael Maue has been recognised by the Japanese government to receive the 2017 Fall Imperial Decorations.

Maue, who was also a former secretary of Department of Foreign Affairs, is among 24 foreign recipients who will receive a decoration.

The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star is Japan’s second-highest rank awarded to foreign nationals.

Maue will receive the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star on Tuesday at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo.

The bestowal of the decoration represents a gesture of gratitude of the Japanese government for his substantial acts contributing to promoting friendly relations between Japan and PNG.

He is the second Papua New Guinean to receive a decoration after Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare, who was a recipient in 2015.

Maue and his wife Merewalesi Maue left for Japan on Oct 25 and is to return on Nov 12.

