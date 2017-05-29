Japan assists sewerage project

THE Japanese government is providing funding assistance to enhance the capacity of technical staff of Eda Ranu and other stakeholders to manage a new K350million sewerage treatment plant in Port Moresby.

The Port Moresby Wastewater Management improvement project (POWAMIP) under construction now is scheduled to start operation next year.

Eda Ranu chief operating officer Dr Fifaia Matainaho said the facilities in Kilakila were to improve the level of sanitation and living environment by preserving the ocean environment of Port Moresby coastal areas.

“This particular technical assistance by the Japanese government through its international cooperation agency (Jica) and their experts are working with Eda Ranu and other stakeholders like NCDC, Cepa (government conservation authority), Health Department, Kumul Consolidated Holdings (KCH) and the Department of National Planning to help us understand what to do when the actual project is commissioned and in operation,” Matainaho said.

He said Eda Ranu under the KCH was responsible for operating sewerage treatment plant, but it did not have enough experience in wastewater management so Jica was assisting Eda Ranu with the project.

“Jica is also conducting awareness for the people who will be connected to this sewerage plant,” he said.

“Currently, we have all our waste dumped into the seas which is not good for our marine environments so that is why Eda Ranu is trying to build a plant to meet Cepa’s requirements,” Matainaho said.

The project is funded by the Japanese government (55 per cent) and the PNG government (45 percent).

It was launched last Friday and attended by Ambassador of Japan to PNG Satoshi Nakajima, Managing Director of Eda Ranu Henry Mokono, Senior Representatives from PNG JICA Office Yoshihiko Chujo and representatives from Eda Ranu and other stakeholders.

