Japan commits to help

THE Japanese government is committed to help build capacity for PNG officials engaged to draft policy issue for next year’s Asia-Pacific Economic Development Summit, an official says.

Japanese International Cooperation Agency (Jica) chief representative Takashi Toyama said one of Japanese government’s commitments to assist in capacity development programmes for PNG.

“Through this agreement, the Japanese government through Jica will train 50 to 60 members of the Committee for Apec Policy Issues (CAPI) – a working committee that includes intergovernmental agencies that specifically looks at drafting policy agendas for the 2018 Apec summit,” Toyama said.

“They will be sent to Jica’s knowledge co-creation programmes to acquire necessary knowledge and experience for Apec policy drafting.”

Toyama said training programmes are arranged for the PNG Apec Secretariat to enhance the capacity of government officials engaged with CAPI.

“The ultimate purpose of these series of training is to equip CAPI officials with sound and adequate knowledge and skills to support the Apec Secretariat in its policy preparations towards hosting the summit,” he said.

Toyama commended five government officials engaged with CAPI who had undergone training last year. The five were from the Investment Promotions Authority, Coffee Industry Cooperation, National Health Department, Office of Urbanisation and one from Government agencies.

