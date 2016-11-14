Japan U20 women’s team joins campaign

Japan’s Under 20 Women’s World Cup team announced last Thursday that they would join Papua New Guinea youths in the campaign Sanap Wantaim to make public spaces of Port Moresby safe for women and girls.

Team captain Norimatsu Ruka said: “Our entire team stands together with the young men and women of Papua New Guinea who are working so hard to make their homes, communities, cities and country safe for women and girls.

“We say Yumi sanap wantaim. People may say we are champions when we win a game, but we are real champions when we work together to change the world.”

National Capital District Governor Powes Parkop said the commitment of the Japan U-20 women’s national team to join the youths was extremely commendable.

“In PNG, it is our women who are driving change in their lives, their homes, their communities, cities and their country. They are paving a new normal, a future where our young people, especially girls feel safe and treated equally,” he said.

UN Women PNG country director Dr Jeffery Buchanan said the team joined in the campaign immediately when they asked.

“We have had a tremendous response from all the World Cup teams.

The positive message of Sanap Wantaim resonates with everyone. We are proud to be joined by these amazing athletes in making the world safer for women and girls.”

The campaign was launched to rally men and boys throughout the city to stand side by side with women and girls as partners and allies.

