Japanese delegation visits teachers’ college

FOUR university professors from Japan visited the Holy Trinity Teachers’ College in Mt Hagen on Monday to speak to the college lecturers, primary school teachers and final-year students about mathematics and science.

The visit by the professors was part of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) mathematics and science programme to assist lecturers, heads of departments and upper primary teachers to gain further knowledge.

Through this programme, the Japanese government aims to raise the standard of learning and knowledge in the fields of mathematics and science. Apart from Holy Trinity, the Nazarene Teachers College in Jiwaka and Enga Teachers College were also invited to attend the lectures in Mt Hagen.

Primary school teachers at the Rebiamul, Holy Trinity, Hagen Tee and Tarangau primary schools also attended the two-day programme which ended on Monday.

This was to get teachers to know how to teach appropriately and ensure they planned their mathematics and science lessons well.

Holy Trinity mathematics lecturer Ula Mogia said the training would help to raise the standard for the lecturers and teachers.

“This is the method they use in Japan and it will help our teachers and lecturers to make their lesson plans appropriately,” Mogia said.

“We need to adapt to this way. I believe that after the two days it will help us a lot and we need to know the skills.”

She said that primary school teachers going to Japan for further training through the Jica programme would learn the importance of their career.

“The Japanese government through its Jica programme is helping many of us to gain further knowledge which will increase the standard of education.”

