Japanese envoy to visit Sogeri

JAPANESE Ambassador to Papua New Guinea Morio Matsumoto will visit Sogeri National High School outside Port Moresby tomorrow to speak to students and teachers about the Papua New Guinea-Japan diplomatic ties.

According to press release from the embassy, Matsumoto, his wife Yoko and another official Nazomi Kasugai will visit Sogeri which has a special link with Japan

Ambassador Matsumoto will present a lecture entitled Japan-PNG Relations: Message to the future leaders of Papua New Guinea at 2.30pm.

The lecture will emphasise the strong ties of friendship between people to people as the basis for diplomatic relations and mutual understanding between both countries, the press statement said.

It will also emphasise the invejstment the Japanese government had made in the country in the education sector and other areas of importance to the country and its people, the embassy statement said.

“We have a very strong relationship with Papua New Guinea for over a long time and it had mutually benefit us,” said the statement.

It stated that after the lecture, Matsumoto and wife Yoko with Kasugai will play traditional Japanese musical instruments called koto or harp in English.

Sogeri National High School has a historical link with Japan as it was the first school in Papua New Guinea to include Japanese language classes in its curriculum more than 30 years ago.

Related