Japanese govt to help fund K45mil Alotau market project

A K45 million-plus market project will be built in Milne Bay following a ground-breaking ceremony in Alotau on Friday.

Similar markets have been built in Wewak and Madang under a partnership with the Japanese government.

Fisheries and Marine Resources Minister Patrick Basa said Japan would provide K33 million as a grant.

The remaining K12 million will be provided by the National Fisheries Authority.

He said for Japan’s grant component of the work to begin, the Government’s counterpart funding obligation must be fully met and implemented.

“These obligations are the construction of the temporary and informal markets, which will allow the relocation of the vendors to make way for the construction of the main market by the government of Japan.”

He said the building of the temporary and informal market marked the start of the Alotau Town Market Rehabilitation and Fisheries Facilities Project.

Yoshihiko Chujo, a senior representative of the Japan International Cooperation Agency, said they were confident that the construction of the market would “create an enabling environment that strengthens the continuous economic growth of PNG”.

