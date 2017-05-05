Japan’s beaches are some of the best in the world

AROUND Japan lies some of the most beautiful, white-sand, crystal-clear water beaches you’ll ever find.

While most tourists associate Japan with the bustling lights of Tokyo, we’re going to let you in on a little secret, it has an awesome coastline too.

The Japanese locals know this obviously, and the southern Okinawa prefecture and its subtropical islands are some of the most popular in the country.

Dubbed the “Riviera” of Japan, big hotel brands have set up shop on the beachfront and its blue waters teem with holiday-makers in summer.

But there’s plenty more uncrowded and less explored beaches to discover. The Ogasawara Islands in the Pacific Ocean are practically in the middle of nowhere, accessible only by a 25.5 hour ferry ride from Tokyo — but it’s worth it if you want serious seclusion. There’s also a bunch of beaches around Tokyo if a day trip is more your thing.

The Izu Peninsula is thought to have the best beaches and snorkelling near Tokyo.

And the Seto Inland Sea lying between the main islands of Hobshy, Shikoku and Kyushu offer some beautiful resorts.

So cross Hawaii, Croatia and Thailand off your beaches bucket-list. Go and chill out here instead.

Sunayama Beach

Known for its iconic arch-shaped rock formation, created by centuries of crashing waves cutting a natural gate into the coral wall, this is a typical Okinawa beach with white sand and blue water.

Yurigahama Beach

Japan has its very own sandbar that appears and disappears depending on the water tides. When it does appear, you’ll find Yurigahama Beach and your own piece of paradise.

Aharen Beach

This white curved beach with an impressive reef lies on Japan’s west coast and has become a mecca for snorkelling and diving enthusiasts.

Hatenohama Cay Beach

This coral sand cay is popular with kite surfers and is a 30-minute flight from the Okinawa Main Island.

Minami-jima Beach

This uninhabited island sits 1000km south of Tokyo in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Popular for its diving and snorkelling it’s also widely photographed for its incredible rock formation.

Yonaha Maehama beach

Popular with holiday-makers, this seven-kilometre white sand beach offers many marine sports including snorkelling, jet boating and parasailing.

Kabira Bay

One of the most photographed spots in Japan thanks to its beautiful scenery. Swimming is not allowed due to strong currents and jelly fish, however, glass-bottomed boats over the coral reefs below are popular.

Kondoi Beach

With a crescent shaped bay and shallow turquoise water, this tiny island also has preserved Japanese villages and traditional homes.

Nishihama Beach

Found on Japan’s southernmost inhabited island, it’s all about its blue ocean and white sand.

Aragusuku Beach

Another gem of Okinawa, its reef sits just off the beach and swarms with coloured tropical fish.

