Japan’s investment continues to grow, says O’Neill

JAPAN is interested in increasing its supply of liquefied natural gas from Papua New Guinea when the second LNG project is up and running, Prime Minister Peter O’Neill says.

He met Japan’s ambassador Satoshi Nakajima in Port Moresby and said Japanese investment in Papua New Guinea continued to expand.

“We are seeing a lot of potential for further investment in the resources sector,” he said.

“Japan is a foundation customer of the PNG-LNG project. And with our second LNG project being initiated, Japan is interested in purchasing additional supplies.

“This works for both countries in creating a secure market for Papua New Guinea, and providing Japan with reliable and high quality energy to power homes and businesses.”

O’Neill thanked Japan for its partnership in various sectors, including enhancing technical capacity in agriculture, education and healthcare.

He said it was improving infrastructure and improving skills in vital sectors.

“Working with Japan, we are rebuilding the terminal at Nadzab Airport to an international standard, improving water and sewage capacity in Port Moresby and providing enhanced training and skills development for our Government officials.

“Japan is also very active in working with the Government to improve infrastructure in rural and remote areas and this is having a great impact on improving lives around the country,” he said.

“There are also a number of volunteers from Japan working in sectors such as agriculture, education, information technology, and living in our communities.”

Nakajima conveyed the regards of Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to Papua New Guinea and was looking forward to attending the Apec Leaders’ Summit in Port Moresby next year.

