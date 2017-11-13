IT was certainly a jaw-dropping moment for me when I read in The National of how much these MPs including heads of government departments and agencies receive per fortnight.

These figures are massive.

Some of us holding onto senior executive positions like directors, executive-managers and managers in the public service can

only dream about to earn such a pay packet of K12,700 to K17,000 per fortnight (K400,000 per annum).

A senior executive in a public hospital only has an annual salary of K55, 000 which works out to K2000 per fortnight gross.

This is peanuts.

One would assume that the occupant of such a position is well paid.

No wonder there is lack of motivation, commitment and passion to serve in the public service

Poorly Paid Public

Servant Executive

Like this: Like Loading...