Jesus Christ head of PNG, pastor says

THE founder and president of the PNG Christian Fellowship Church Rev Jack Ruimb says Jesus Christ is the head of the sovereign State of Papua New Guinea.

He explained that the constitution stipulated that PNG was a Christian country and since independence the country has upheld Christian principles.

“PNG is a unique country with over 800 languages and tribal groups that proclaim themselves to be followers of Jesus Christ,” Ruimb said at the 15th National Women’s Convention of the Lutheran Renewal Church in Jiwaka on Sunday.

“We are the nation that the world is looking at to claim our rightful place in the evangelisation with the gospel of salvation as Bishop Wilson Mark of Lutheran Renewal Church has mentioned.

“Many great things are happening in this country because we have accepted Jesus as our lord and saviour.”

He said that PNG was a kingdom nation and that the gospel has manifested in the hearts and minds of every Papua New Guineans.

He said PNG would soon become a powerful country in the world as signs were already there.

“Europe became a superpower because they knew God. America became superpower because of God.”

