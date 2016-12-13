Jesus the reason for the season

CHRISTMAS is the time to commemorate and celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

This is the special time to remember our Lord and Saviour who came to Earth to redeem us.

PNG is a known as a Christian country but have we seem to have lost focus on carrying the image of Jesus Christ.

This is the time to go to church and worship God for sending

His only beloved and begotten son to set us free from the bondage of sin.

One cannot ignore this priceless gift. This is time to say thank you to God who brought safely through this year.

If I were a Member of Parliament I would ban all social events

and other worldly activities that bring lots of problems during Christmas.

Like the three wise men from the East, it is the time to bring presents to Jesus Christ.

Christmas has lost its meaning in PNG. God save us.

Isaac

Kimbe, WNB

