Jica to help PNG promote revenue management

THE Japanese International Cooperation Agency and the PNG extractive industry transparency initiative and are working on a project to promote the management of revenues from extractive sectors to international standard.

The PNG EITI head of secretariat Lucas Alkan met on Friday with the Jica technical team and staff from the Department of National Planning on how it would work.

“There are development partners who have shown interest in helping us strengthen the EITI reporting process. The secretariat is thankful to Jica as the first development partner to help us achieve EITI standards.

“We look forward to working closely with the Jica team to achieve the outcome of this project.”

Alkan said the purpose of the project was to promote revenue management and reporting in accordance with EITI international standards.

“Specific outcome expected include improving the management of registry and the use of registry information at the Department of Petroleum and Energy, enhance the reporting mechanism from extractive sector companies and government agencies and enhance the awareness and implementation structure for the EITI,” he said.

EITI is an international standard organisation promoting openness on the management of revenue from the extractives sector.

Governments disclose how much they receive from extractive companies operating in their countries.

The companies disclose how much they pay to the governments.

