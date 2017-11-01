Jimi students form association at Goroka university

STUDENTS from remote Jimi district in Jiwaka attending the University of Goroka launched an association at the weekend.

Jimi student leaders Jim Kolip and Francis Apa said that the students from the district have had no association of their own to raise issues, share interests, promote Jimi and contribute towards the common good of student on campus.

Kolip said the new association was made up of 23 students from Upper, Middle and Lower Jimi.

He said the aim of the association was to unite the Jimi students at UOG to form a strong bond, contribute ideas and share common interests with other students’ associations and the management of the university.

“We will remain intact to show others that Jimi district, like the other 88 districts in PNG, does have students at UOG and other higher learning institutions around PNG,” Apa said.

He said they have a vision to make the association grow and promote their Jimi identity by securing funds where necessary for worthy causes.

Apa said the launch was witnessed by senior public servants from Jimi in Eastern Highlands like David Mul, from PNG Power Ltd, Nathan Burum, principal of Ivingoi High School in Okapa, Henganofi district health officer Pop Siwi, Joann Buko, a university staff and matron of the association, and Steven Akarapa, from Jimi MP Wake Goi’s office.

Members of the Jimi community living in Goroka also turned up to witness the launch as it was the first time for Jimi district to have its own students’ association at UOG, former student Mokono Alua said.

