Jiwaka campaign turns bloody

SEVEN people in Jiwaka are recovering from bush-knife wounds at Kudjip Nazarene General Hospital after two election-related incidents, according to the hospital’s accident and emergency unit.

Supervisor for the outpatient and emergency wards Francis Tapo said two men were brought in yesterday with serious knife wounds.

Five were admitted on Friday night with knife wounds as well.

Tapo said both men were supporters of a candidate contesting the Anglimp-South Waghi open seat.

One of the men received cuts to his wrists and the other was injured on the back when supporters of another candidate also for Anglimp-South Waghi, clashed yesterday.

Tapo said both victims were from Aviamp and were attacked by supporters of a rival candidate from Kindeng.

“On Friday night, two men from Nondugl in North Waghi, two men from Banz in North Waghi and a woman from Kowi Kami in South Waghi were taken to the emergency ward, all of them had serious knife wounds,” Tapo said.

“All seven of them are being treated at the surgical ward. It would take a couple of weeks before they fully recover. This is the first time we’ve experienced situations of violence in Jiwaka.

“Jiwaka used to have peaceful elections in the past. We used to hear of such instances in other Highlands provinces like Hela and Southern Highlands.”

