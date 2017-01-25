Jiwaka electoral roll update progresses well: EC

THE electoral roll update in Jiwaka is progressing smoothly and expected to be completed on time for public viewing.

Jiwaka election manager Rosie Pandi said yesterday from Jiwaka that now they were entering all collected data.

She said since November last year 386 officials visited the three districts and carried out updates on the electoral rolls.

Pandi said late last month, all returns on the roll updates were handed to her office and now they were entering the data.

She said data entry was progressing smoothly and expected to be completed before end of February.

She said as soon as it is done, the electoral rolls would be available for public viewing and comments.

She said that those missed out would also be included, “otherwise, everyone in the province is covered”.

Pandi said constant power blackouts in the province slowed down their data entry but her officials were trying their best to complete it on time.

She said the officials engaged in the electoral roll update were not happy about their allowances not being paid but she told them to remain calm while the matter was sorted out.

She said the officials would receive their allowances as soon as the head office sent them the money.

Like this: Like Loading...