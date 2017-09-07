Jiwaka to host women’s conference

MEMBERS of the Lutheran Renewal Church in Jiwaka are gearing up to host the biannual 15th national women’s conference from Sept 24-30.

National women’s conference coordinator Deborah Siwi said it was the first time Jiwaka would host the event for the church which was founded by her mother “Deported” Siwi, as a breakout church from the main Lutheran Church at Nondugl, Western Highlands, in 1989.

The women of the church from Kimil, who will host the event had their first fundraising last Saturday as part of the preparation.

They invited public servants and members of other churches in Kimil area who

pledged their support for the conference.

Siwi said the organising committee would be inviting political leaders of the province to attend the event in order to dedicate the province to the hands of the Almighty God.

“This event has been prayed for by our women intercessors for God’s power, anointing and blessing,” she said.

“Our women intercessors have seen that our youths have been spoiled by the devil.

“Evil forces are destroying our society and God’s people so this conference is seen to offer deliverance.

“Mighty preachers will come and preach the good news so we expect around 20,000 church members throughout the country,” Siwi said.

The church members have fenced the field and secured accommodation venues for women from around the Highlands region, Papua

New Guinea and a team from Australia.

Conference organising committee chairman Ps John Mendu appealed to other churches and individuals in the community and to support them.

“It’s all about extending God’s Kingdom and to restore and transform the lives of our people from Kimil, Jiwaka

and Papua New Guinea,” Mendu said.

Long-time Lutheran Renewal member Sokena Kal, a resident from Kimil said they were excited to welcome God into their constituency.

Like this: Like Loading...