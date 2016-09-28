Jiwaka politicians urged to back college

POLITICIANS from Jiwaka have been urged to support the Nazarene Teachers College in the province.

John Teneg, from Kindeng in Anglimp-South Waghi, said the college was one of the major institutions that contributed meaningfully to development in the province.

Tenag said the college enrolled students from all around the country so funding assistance was important.

He said the college was struggling in terms of infrastructure and the three MPs, Joe Koim (Anglimp-South Waghi), Mai Dop (Jimi) and Dr Fabian Pok (North Waghi), needed to provide support.

“This college is our pride and we have to make sure that it is achieving its goals and visions,” Teneg said.

He said recently, the Department of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology assisted the college with K1.5 million to establish additional infrastructure.

With that funding, Teneg said the college had built two male and female dormitories, a water supply project and staff houses.

He praised the department for its assistance but reiterated that more support was needed from the MPs.

