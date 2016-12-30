Jiwaka sees high rate of illiteracy

By JAMES APA GUMUNO

ILLITERACY in Jiwaka is high compared to other provinces in the country.

Provincial adult literacy cordinator Moses Pup said Jiwaka was ranked 16 out of the 23 provinces in literacy.

Pup said all stakeholders must work together to address illiteracy and innumeracy in the province.

He said few churches were conducting adult literacy classes in Tok Pisin basically to help the faithful read the Bible.

Some basic numeracy lessons are also conducted to help people in areas like banking and informal businesses.

“I want to thank Andrew Kama for establishing the first Jiwaka Adult Literacy School to address illiteracy in the province,” Pup said.

Pup said the school was only a year-old but the interest shown by the people was overwhelming as about 200 students enrolled this year. He expected the number to double next year.

He said the school was now giving a second chance to those who have not completed formal education.

The provincial government recognised the importance of the school by assisting it with K100,000 while United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) also assisted with K21,415.

“I want to appeal to three local MPs and council presidents to assist the school in whatever way they can,” he said.

Pup said the school located at Gun village in Minj, not only served the people of South Waghi but students coming as far as Jimi and North Waghi districts and even one from Marawaka in the Eastern highlands.

He said to address illiteracy in the province and country as a whole, many more such schools should be established.

Provincial education adviser Erwin Us said even though Jiwaka Adult Literacy School was privately-owned, he would post two of his teachers there next year because we see it as a vital school for adults.

