Jiwaka top cop warns officials

By JAMES GUMUNO

JIWAKA police commander Chief Superintendent Joseph Tondop is urging polling officials and security force personnel not to compromise their positions during the elections.

Tondop warned them not to be influenced or manipulated by offers of cash or kind, threats and intimidation.

He appealed to polling officials and security personnel to remain strong, determined, diligent and honest.

Tondop said corrupt practices engineered by candidates, supporters, counting and security officials undermined properly-constituted election results and would be exposed and severely dealt with.

He said that there was definitely no room for compromise or complacency.

“I wish to assure the people that I have planned and prepared well for this election, taking into consideration the environment, my strengths, advantages and shortfalls in assisting the Electoral Commission to deliver a free, fair and safe elections.

“I want to appeal to the people to respect the election process and especially the polling officials as they go about their duties and responsibilities.”

Tondop said that police would not allow criminals to hijack the process by using threats, force or weapons against the voters.

“I have directed security personnel to come down hard and take swift action against the perpetrators of any of these actions,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...