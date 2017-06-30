Jiwaka training college turns dropouts into professionals

By TONY PALME

MORE than 2000 underprivileged youths and adults received diplomas and certificates after completing courses at the Highlands Youth Training College in Jiwaka.

A colourful graduation ceremony was held at the institution’s Banz campus where diploma and certificates in business and trade courses were presented.

More students will graduate in November.

They were sponsored by Michael Goro, the founder and director of the institute.

The college offers courses in accounting, management, tourism and hospitality, book-keeping, carpentry, electrical, auto mechanics, heavy diesel equipment fitting, wielding, plumbing and information technology.

The college has graduated more than 9000 men and women who are now working in various firms and organisations.

Goro said everyone, including school dropouts, should be looked after.

“We cannot ignore them. Some of them dropped out from Grade Six, Eight, 10 and 12,” Goro said.

“They have been in the village for years.

“But they have potential. If only their potential is maximised through skills training, they can contribute meaningfully to the country.

“People are born with special skills and talents. They just need empowerment.”

Acting director Philip Malye thanked Goro for helping the unfortunate ones to get another chance to succeed in life.

