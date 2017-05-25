Job not yours, Waiko told

THE Department of Personal Management has told Kove Waiko it does not recognise his appointment as the acting administrator for Hela by the provincial executive council.

Department’s secretary John Kali wrote to Waiko last Thursday informing him that William Bando was the duly elected provincial administrator.

Kali told Waiko in his letter, titled “Illegal claims as acting provincial administrator for Hela”, that he was not aware of any agreement or cabinet decision to suspend or revoke Bando’s appointment.

Bando was appointed Hela administrator for four years by Cabinet in February last year. The council suspended him on April 15 following disciplinary charges laid against him by Governor Francis Potape.

Bando has been appealing that suspension in court where his lawyer sought orders on Tuesday to allow him to resume his duties and stop any government official from interfering with his work.

The court will rule tomorrow whether he will be re-instated or not.

Kali said that he has not seen any Cabinet decision to suspend or revoke Bando’s appointment and he did not facilitate any Cabinet decision to appoint Waiko as acting administrator.

Kali told Waiko: “I strongly urge you to immediately stop claiming to be the acting provincial administrator and lend your full support to the provincial administrator William Bando in ensuring the Hela provincial administration helps the Electoral Commission to run a fair and safe national election.”

The letter was presented at the Waigani National Court on Tuesday by Bando’s lawyer, Anthony Waira.

