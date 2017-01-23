Job opportunities in short supply for graduates

ALLOW me to express my concern about the lack of opportunities for new graduates coming out of our universities.

Every year, it’s the same old story of lack of job opportunities and areas for skills utilisation.

A lot graduates have technical skills and knowledge that can help develop Papua New Guinea but most do not have the opportunities because of the limited employment market. Many of them end up in mediocre jobs that do not relate to their field of study, for instance physics graduates doing clerical or administrative work.

If the Government can claim that there’s a rise in the number of Grade 12 school leavers going into universities this year, it should also be more concerned about where those school leavers will end up years down the line after they graduate from university and how will they utilise the knowledge gain from their respective fields of study.

Most graduates either end up working odd jobs that do not match their skills or end up joining the disciplinary forces due to lack of opportunities.

The Government should be more realistic.

Boasting about the increase in the number of student enrolments going into higher institutions is an understatement.

They should focus more on how they can cater for the growing number of graduates who do not have access to jobs they can help develop and utilise their newly acquired knowledge and skills.

Realist

Port Moresby

