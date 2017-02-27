Job search skills vital

MANY university graduates are still looking for jobs because they lack the skills and techniques to sell themselves.

Senior Lecturer at the University of Papua New Guinea Social Work Strand and Director of the PNG Career Development Incorporation John Kamasua, said during a workshop on ‘Career Development and Employment Enhancement’, organised for the final-year Chimbu students.

He said a job was different from a career, you can develop your career by loving your job and build up yourself with the skills, knowledge and experience you acquired in life.

“We are bombarded everyday with information, however, we never use the information properly,” Kamasua said.

He said the purpose of the workshop was to create a right pathway for graduating students so they could sell themselves to potential employees.

Topics discussed were interview tips and preparation, the process of writing cover letters, curriculum vitae, job career and career development in their respective fields.

A consultant to Parliament Services, John Varey, said during the workshop that there should be a reform in the education system enabling graduating students to create opportunities for themselves when they go out and not just become employees.

“They should be able to create their own jobs and employ themselves instead of waiting around for opportunities,” Varey said.

Chimbu Students representative Bii Kai Gabriel acknowledged Kamasua for the initiative: “The workshop was useful especially for graduating students who needed the skills and techniques.

“I believe the students are now equipped with the right tools needed to get out there,

“This workshop and counselling will continue in helping final-year Chimbu students in their career development.”

