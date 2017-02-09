Joel hoping to be No.9 for Hunters

By ISAAC LIRI

HOOKER of the 2016 Digicel Cup premiers Lae Snax Tigers Noel Joel has his eyes fixed on a healthy competition for a hooker spot in the PNG Hunters this year.

With Michael Marum’s first choice hooker Wartovo Puara Junior still recovering from injury and Gahuna Silas returning from disciplinary suspension promising to have learned his lesson and Lawrence Tu’u back in the mix, Joel is aware of the challenges before him.

“I look up to Wartovo as a senior player to me and for me and Gahuna coming in to help him is good I think,” Joel said.

The part Southern Highlands and Simbu man was one of the original names listed in the Hunters squad back in 2014 when the team trained at the Bomana Police Collage before moving to Kokopo but dropped back to the Digicel Cup after a few games.

Joel, however, has never given up the dream to make it back acknowledging his Tigers coach Stanley Tepend for his help and Marum for the opportunity.

“I think since 2014 and now, I have learned a lot and I think my game has changed.

“I think I have improved on some areas with the help of my coaches and I will give 100 percent this year.

“If coach gives me the chance to play in the starting line-up, I will do my best to follow instructions.

“Right now I am just training hard and hopefully I make the 17 for our first game,” Joel said.

Meanwhile, Joel is set to play a major role at hooker for the Tigers as they prepare to face the Nadi Aviators for the Melanesian Cup on Feb 18.

Joel and Hunters squad members David Loko, Junior Rop and Anderson Benford are the Tigers players in the Hunters, who will travel to Fiji next week.

