John on cue for 12th title

CURRENT PNG national women’s snooker champion Geua John is on track to win her 12th consecutive title.

The mother-of-one from Porebada outside Port Moresby has not lost a frame since the 2017 National Gaming Control Board PNG Women’s Snooker Titles cued off on Tuesday.

John beat Perpetua Milikan 2-0 on the opening night and on Wednesday night, defeated Susan Tiki by the same margin in the best of three frames at the Lamana Q Club.

However, not far behind John are Helen Samuel, Waisina Laho May Vare, Tanya Mossman-Tam and Damita Bray, who have also yet to lose a frame.

Last night’s games would have seen the No.1 and No.2 of each group go head-to-head.

“This will determine the placings in each group. Also the third and fourth players in the group play each other so it is still anybody’s game as only the top two from each group will advance into the last 16 tomorrow (today),” Chan said.

“Former champion Agnes Mawi, Madeleine Kaina, Dolly Berua, Jane Laigi, Raka Holt and Hane Vaieke are still in the running to make it to the last 16.”

The quarterfinals over the best of five frames will be played tonight.

The semifinals, also over the best of five frames, will be played at the Lamana Q Club tomorow at 10.30am. The final over the best of seven frames starts at 3pm.

“The presentation will be held straight after the final,” Chan said.

Chan thanked National Gaming Control Board for their third consecutive year of sponsorship as well as The National, Grafitti Signs, Strickland Agencies and Street Scene for their support. He also extended his appreciation to the venues — Lamana Q Club, Laguna Hotel and Aviat Club — for hosting the 2017 NGCB PNG national women’s snooker titles.

