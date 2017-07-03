Johnston bags five as Souths crush Panthers

SYDNEY: A scintillating five-try effort from Souths winger Alex Johnston – equalling a club record most recently earned by Nathan Merritt – has headlined a crushing 42-14 win against a sorry Penrith outfit at ANZ Stadium yesterday.

Halfback Adam Reynolds had his best game of the season, kicking brilliantly to help set up four of his team’s tries to go with a perfect afternoon at the tee, nailing a series of sideline conversions in his seven from seven.

Lock Sam Burgess was immense, back-rower Angus Crichton continued his stunning run of form and bench prop Zane Musgrove put in a huge stint as the Souths pack completely dominated the Panthers.

The freewheeling Bunnies racked up the offloads as they ran rings around a listless Penrith side that had actually dominated the early stages in running out to an early 8-0 lead.

An eighth-minute penalty goal became 8-0 through skipper Matt Moylan after some lovely ball movement on the right edge in the 11th minute.

But a huge flare-up, instigated by a big Sam Burgess hit on Nathan Cleary, saw Burgess and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak sent to the sin bin and the momentum switched to the home team in a big way.

An awful Matt Moylan pass on the attack hit the ground shortly after and allowed winger Johnston to scoop it up and streak the length just two minutes after the double-binning. With seconds to go until the break, a huge Sam Burgess charge and offload put Walker in space and his pinpoint chip ahead saw Johnston bag his hat-trick on the break with Reynolds’ perfect afternoon on the tee making it a 24-8 advantage.

Souths made it three tries in five minutes of game time either side of half-time. – NRL.com

